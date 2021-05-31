Number of Smokers Reached 1.1 billion in 2019

The number of smokers worldwide has increased to 1.1 billion in 2019, with tobacco smoking causing 7.7 million deaths, according to three new studies published by the Global Burden of Disease collaboration in The Lancet and The Lancet Public Health. The studies were led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Using data from 3,625 nationally representative surveys, the studies provide global estimates on smoking prevalence in 204 countries in men and women aged 15 and over, including age of initiation, associated diseases, and risks among current and former smokers, as well as the first analysis of global trends in chewing tobacco use.

Published ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, the authors called on all countries to urgently adopt and enforce a comprehensive package of evidence-based policies to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use and prevent initiation, particularly among adolescents and young adults.

“Smoking is a major risk factor that threatens the health of people worldwide, but tobacco control is woefully insufficient in many countries around the world,” said says Emmanuela Gakidou, senior author, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Seattle, Washington, USA, in a press note.

“Persistently high smoking prevalence among young people in many countries, along with the expansion of new tobacco and nicotine products, highlight an urgent need to double down on tobacco control. If a person does not become a regular smoker by age 25, they are very unlikely to become a smoker. This presents a critical window of opportunity for interventions that can prevent young people from starting smoking and improve their health for the rest of their lives.”