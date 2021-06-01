A Solid Foundation

The transition to less harmful nicotine products will succeed only if investors buy into the concept.

By George Gay

It is probably reasonable to suggest that in a fully rational world, it would not be difficult to raise investment funding for companies trying to reduce the incidence of tobacco smoking around the world. After all, smoking, we are told, is extremely harmful to the health of smokers and those around them. Therefore, if you reduce the incidence of smoking, you reduce the harm done to smokers while reaping wider societal benefits.

But we don’t live in a fully rational world. Reviewing in the London Review of Books in 2019, Philosopher of the Heart: The Restless Life of Soren Kierkegaard, by Clare Carlisle, Terry Eagleton made the point that while Kierkegaard and a number of other thinkers would have accepted the idea that without reason we perish, they believed there was something more fundamental than reason shaping the way we think: power, desire, emotional bonds …

Raising money, even for good causes, has never been a simple matter.

One company with skin in this game is London-based Idwala Research, which offers research and advisory services aimed at promoting global tobacco transformation and harm reduction. In an email exchange in April, Managing Director Pieter Vorster told Tobacco Reporter that part of Idwala’s offering comprised advising companies on their capital-raising activities. “Before approaching potential investors, it is critical to develop a clear investment thesis, which requires a deep understanding of its business model and how it is positioned or likely to be positioned within the tobacco harm reduction product (THRP) universe and the evolving regulatory framework,” he said.

Idwala’s clients are typically smaller businesses and startups since large corporations, tobacco companies in particular, generate strong cash flows and finance their own THRP activities. On the other side of the equation, meanwhile, Idwala focuses its search for potential investors based on where the company seeking funding is in its development life cycle and on the amount of capital it is looking to raise. Potential investors include high-net-worth individuals, venture capital funds and private equity funds.