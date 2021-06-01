Beyond Volumes

Alliance One International believes there is opportunity for leaf suppliers who can offer tobacco produced in a sustainable and compliant manner.

By George Gay

It seems likely that many businesses will not, for the foreseeable future at least, resume all the working methods they employed before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. This was to be expected. Businesses have been forced to examine their operations closely in developing strategies to overcome hurdles thrown up by the pandemic, and this self-examination was always going to come up with ideas that resonated beyond the time when we eliminate or learn to live with Covid-19.

For instance, throughout a wide range of tobacco industry businesses, high levels of travel have long involved economic and environmental costs that, but for inertia, could have been reduced by utilizing modern communications. Now, the pandemic has nudged into sharper focus the rationale surrounding travel and communications—along with other aspects of doing business.

Alliance One International (AOI) provides a case in point, especially given that it is part of the leaf tobacco sector in which travel has long been part of the fabric. In an email exchange last month, the company said that while it expected its business travel to pick up again, it did not expect it to return to the level that it was prior to the arrival of Covid-19. “The past year has demonstrated how effective teams can be when working remotely and using technology, and we expect that trend to continue,” said Alex Strohschoen, president of Alliance One. “That said, there is value in face-to-face interaction, and we look forward to being able to collaborate with our colleagues and customers worldwide when it is safe to do so again.”

While Alliance One, like all businesses, was last year caught up in managing the changes made necessary by the spread of Covid-19 to pandemic status, it was involved, too, in well-publicized changes to its parent company, Pyxus International, which in June filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code and then, in August, was able to announce that it had completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11. However, Strohschoen said the changes to Pyxus had been largely tied to other divisions of the company, not necessarily Alliance One. “We have restructured, but those changes were driven by a desire to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the business rather than a result of any changes at the parent company.”