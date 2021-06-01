Fearless Fighter

How Mayiwepi Jiti became a successful commercial grower in Zimbabwe’s male-dominated leaf tobacco industry.

By Stefanie Rossel

In sub-Saharan Africa, more than 60 percent of employed women work in agriculture. As shown by the example of Malawi (“This Is a Man’s World,” Tobacco Reporter, May 2021), they are at a significant disadvantage compared to men as women often lack control over land and access to financing while being excluded from important links of the agricultural value chain. Being dependent on a male relative to access the land, they are vulnerable; a husband’s death, a divorce or simply a man’s change of mind can leave a female farmer landless overnight.

Zimbabwe is no exception. Tobacco, which today is grown primarily by smallholder farmers, accounts for about 40 percent of the country’s exports. According to the Borgen Project, approximately 72 percent of the country’s population lives in chronic poverty, and 84 percent of Zimbabwe’s poor live in rural areas. Zimbabwe has yet to recover from the 2008 financial crisis. Its gross domestic product (GDP) has been declining since 2013, in part due to stalling investments and adverse climate conditions that hurt the agricultural sector.

“Zimbabwean women played and are still playing a pivotal role in resuscitating the country’s agricultural sector after its dilapidation by the Zimbabwean-British relations,” explains Mayiwepi Jiti. As a successful commercial farmer employing more than 200 permanent and seasonal workers and as the founder and president of the Zimbabwe Integrated Commercial Farmers Union (ZICFU), she is a rare example of a powerful woman in the country’s agricultural sector.

“Women are bearing positive results on the country’s economy, where tobacco accounts for 10.7 percent of the country’s GDP. However, the Gender Links 2013 Barometer on Zimbabwe reported that although Zimbabwe’s economic framework calls for women’s participation in key sectors of the economy, there are no gender-responsive policies in the agriculture sector. Plans are underway for the government to align legal frameworks that would ensure equal opportunities between men and women.”

Before the land reform of 1999, not a single woman owned a commercial farm in Zimbabwe’s mostly patriarchal commercial farming system. Females would inherit land only when there were no male heirs. Things gradually began to change from 2000, when the government redistributed land to redress the imbalances of landownership and a small number of Zimbabwean women secured land and became commercial farmers. Due to lack of funding in agriculture, contract farming was introduced as a temporary relief, but conditions remained unfavorable, especially for women.

Out of more than 110,000 small-scale farmers today, 39.5 percent are women, says Jiti—an increase triggered by a rise in the number of single mothers, either widowed or divorced or pressed with financial responsibilities. In tobacco farming, these women are accepted as equal partners when they are selling tobacco on the tobacco floors, but due to gender-based constraints and shortages of funds to compete with the patriarchal society, they are not yet fully involved in all stages of the tobacco value chain, Jiti points out. “This makes it difficult to be involved in decision-making and inclusion on finance issues. Women have a very limited voice in that aspect.”