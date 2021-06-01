Gathering Clouds

Potential Implications for E-cigarettes

Integrating e-cigarettes into the tobacco regulatory framework would change China’s vapor industry beyond recognition, according to Miao. The CTNC would designate and closely monitor suppliers of raw materials such as nicotine liquids, salt and heating coils. This would standardize vapor companies’ procurement procedures of raw materials.

Because the CNTC handles tobacco research and development, it would likely do the same for vapor products. Instead of multiple private players competing to produce technical breakthroughs, product development would depend on the efforts of a single state-run entity.

A separation of production and marketing functions would force vapor companies to choose what part of the business to specialize in—product design, R&D or manufacturing, for example. The most lucrative part—sales—would be off-limits, however, as that area is reserved for the CNTC under the monopoly system. Many companies would be relegated to contract manufacturers, a big change for some of the leading e-cigarettes firms whose business has been built on heavy marketing and few assets. A company like Smoore, however, would already meet the definition of “manufacturer” under the cigarette monopoly system, according to Miao.

In managing the vapor business, the CNTC would also be considering its role as a generator of tax income. Decisions about e-cigarette volumes and pricing would in part be determined by how these variables affect the targeted government revenue. That means it will be difficult to predict the volume and value of e-cigarettes each year and whether the price of vapor products will be higher or lower than that of cigarettes.

With CNTC setting profit rates, vapor companies are unlikely to achieve the dizzying margins that they recorded as private entities—a prospect that explains the steep drop in vapor stocks following the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s March 22 announcement.

The draft legislation reportedly faces strong opposition not only from the vapor business but also from public health advocates. The Beijing Tobacco Control Association noted that the STMA has historically failed to protect people against the risks of smoking, saying that the monopoly was “essentially performing the corporate functions of a tobacco corporation.”

Some see positives in stronger industry oversight, however. According to analyst Xiao Yue, who was also quoted by Bullet Finance, the rules could help tackle the problem of false advertisements in the sector and better protect the rights of consumers.

The comment period ended April 22. China’s State Council has not indicated when it will decide on the proposed legislation.

With thanks to Amei Zhang, China analyst at TMA