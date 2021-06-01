Now You’re Cooking!

Reliability

The fact that ThermoNox is such a well-known name in the tobacco industry is due to coincidence rather than marketing. Hofmeir’s father developed the system in the early 1990s to combat pests, such as flour and rice beetles, in the family’s grain mill. The method soon became popular with the hospitality industry where it helped fight bed bugs and other insects. In 2007, British American Tobacco approached the Bavarian company, looking for a disinfestation solution for its German cigarette factory in Bayreuth. Since then, the ThermoNox system has been used by all leading tobacco companies.

Preventing reinfestation after successful disinfestation requires a comprehensive integrated pest management system that incorporates all parts of the upstream production process, according to Hofmeir. “This includes meticulous monitoring of the raw material as well as keeping all areas of production and machinery pest-free. Additionally, strict spatial separation of raw material, intermediate and finished products is necessary, preferably with a one-way system and locks. Pest control actually is the last method of choice in IPM.”

The tobacco sector, he adds, is characterized by good pest monitoring in its manufacturing lines. The raw material is also carefully controlled and treated on its various paths through the supply chain. “Since we securely kill off all development stages of tobacco pests with our method, disinfestation intervals are generally longer than with fumigation.”

In recent years, Hofmeir has observed a globally growing trend toward sustainability and away from toxin use across all industries. “This awareness starts with the consumer and moves backwards through all supply chains,” he says. “But apart from meeting this trend, our method simply is the most successful in its area of application, which is a win-win for all stakeholders. The increasing resistances against various chemical substances accelerate the switch to thermal disinfestation even more.”

The company has franchised its technology to partners around the world and has successfully carried out disinfestations in 45 markets and all sorts of industries. Hofmeir emphasizes that his company aims for moderate growth because it refuses to compromise quality of execution. “In the end, we will help every customer who needs our help,” he explains. “Asia, of course, is a huge market with a lot of potential. This is true for the tobacco sector as well as for other industries.”

ThermoNox has also felt the changes in the industry, including the shift of tobacco production from stagnating Western markets to more promising countries in Asia and elsewhere. “Our main markets, however, are the food sector, followed by the hospitality industry. Hence developments in the tobacco industry don’t hit us as hard as, for instance, the almost 100 percent decline in the tourism sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant a massive decrease in orders in bed bug disinfestation.”

Despite such challenges, Hofmeir remains optimistic. “As a family-owned business with franchise partners, we have a different approach than large corporations that have to meet shareholder expectations. As a company, we continuously develop further with the challenges of our customers. This way, we won two new industries as our customers in recent years. Hence if one door closes a little, another one will open.”