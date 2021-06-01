Rooting for Science

Participants in the In Focus: THR conference examined the state of tobacco harm reduction in a critical year for the subject.

By Stefanie Rossel

The year 2021 will be critical for tobacco harm reduction (THR). In November, the ninth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP9) to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control will take place. The European Union recently introduced its Beating Cancer Plan, which aims to reduce tobacco use in the EU to less than 5 percent by 2040 and commits to significantly strengthen tobacco-control measures in the union. It coincides with a review of the EU Tobacco Products Directive, scheduled to begin this month, that will consider amendments to take account of next-generation products (NGPs), many of which did not exist or were in their infancy when the original directive took effect years ago.

The first “In Focus” virtual conference, organized by the GTNF Trust and held on April 27, shed some light on the challenges and opportunities for THR. The open mic session, moderated by Counterfactual Director Clive Bates, probably summed up best what is going well and what is going badly in THR. On the positive side, panelists noted that, thanks to continuous innovation in the corporate sector, consumers now have a vast choice of alternative products that are fundamentally better than combustible cigarettes. In the United States, the leading market for vape products, the Food and Drug Administration has started to process premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) submissions. Significantly, it approved Philip Morris International’s IQOS tobacco-heating product as a modified-risk product in 2020.

The negative list, however, is much longer: Several countries tax e-cigarettes like combustible cigarettes. The tobacco industry appears to have no chance to restore its bad reputation—whatever it is doing, it must be counteracted, in the view of its detractors. The points most frequently mentioned by panelists were misperception of the risk of nicotine and the misperception that reduced-risk products (RRPs) are in fact more harmful than combustible cigarettes. Both have led to bad public health policies, such as flavor bans, rules that make distribution of NGPs more difficult or outright prohibition of vapor products. “Correcting misperception of nicotine and RRPs is essential to spreading the concept of THR,” said Maria Gogova, vice president and chief scientific officer, Altria Client Services. “Data show that consumers who are informed about relative risks are more likely to switch to RRPs.”