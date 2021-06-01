The Smoke That Thunders

Goodson Khudu, a research and extension officer at the Tobacco Research Board, said burley is grown in Burma Valley in eastern Manicaland Province near Zimbabwe’s eastern border with Mozambique.

“That area has the right climatic conditions for the crop,” said Khudu.

“We have had some German interest in contracting local farmers to grow burley there, and it has been very successful. However, output has been low in recent years, suggesting that the company (Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars) might want to consider promoting its growing in a bigger way so that local production meets all their requirements.”

The German tobacco firm Von Eicken has been supporting farmers in Burma Valley to grow cubra. In 2016, 11 tons were produced under the Von Eicken initiative. The volume expanded to 20 tons in 2017 and 24.5 tons in 2018.

Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars recognizes that a large proportion of locally grown tobacco is exported unprocessed, a weakness that is shared by other countries in Africa. The firm produces three blends—light, mild and strong. The light flavor is for beginners and is available in mini cigars.

“Our staff is still undergoing training, and at optimum production we will be producing 1,500 cigars a day,” Mafundikwa said.

“We want to scale up production, but the final figures will depend on market demand. Surprisingly, there is a very vibrant cigar smoking culture which we were unaware of. At the moment, all our output is being locally consumed, and there is potential to grow the market as more people become aware of our product.”

He is happy to be contributing to local tobacco beneficiation in a country that exports up to 90 percent of its leaf raw.

“This is not peculiar to Zimbabwe,” said Mafundikwa. “It’s a continental problem where countries find it easy to export raw materials. In addition, finances also hinder players getting into manufacturing. We at Mosi Oa Tunya are playing our part in value addition. Governments have to come up with policies and support to start manufacturing entities.”