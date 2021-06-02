Italy Scrutinizes BAT Social Media Activities
The Italian Competition Authority has launched an inquiry into British American Tobacco’s social media activities, reports Market Watch.
According to the regulator, three Italian influencers who had a commercial agreement with BAT Italia posted content related to BAT’s Glo Hyper tobacco-heating device without disclaiming the promotional nature of the posts.
The antitrust section of Italy’s financial crime investigation unit reportedly carried out an inspection at BAT’s offices on May 27.