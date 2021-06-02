Poda and Eson Pursue Partnership
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness and Shenzhen Eson Technology Co. have signed a binding letter of intent to facilitate a joint development agreement, whereby Poda will join Eson’s existing distribution network in Europe and Asia where Eson is currently selling over 50 million units per month.
Poda has developed and patented a heat-not-burn (HNB) platform while Eson has developed a patented proprietary blend of tobacco-free products that it currently sells through the brand Neafs.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with Eson, who is recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of electronic cigarette devices, and more recently as one of the global leaders in tobacco-free heat-not-burn products” said Ryan Selby, CEO of Poda, in a statement.
“Daniel Chen and his team at Eson are currently filling and distributing millions of Neafs products per month into the Chinese market, providing us with tremendous opportunities to scale. There are over 400 million adult smokers in China, and we believe that this partnership with Eson will provide us with a fast-track opportunity to rapidly develop our market share in the Chinese market,” said Selby.
Eson has designed numerous electronic nicotine delivery systems and has licensed its IP to some of the biggest tobacco companies in the world. In addition, Eson has served as an original equipment manufacturer for some of the biggest tobacco companies globally, including Japan Tobacco International, Imperial, British American Tobacco, Godfrey Philips India, Philip Morris International and China National Tobacco.
“Poda has developed an incredible HNB platform, and their zero cleaning pods offer consumers a hassle-free HNB product that delivers consistently great results, day after day” said Daniel Chen, CEO of Eson. “Additionally, the vapor is flavorful and robust, offering cigarette-like satisfaction to discerning adult smokers.
“We are already selling over 50 million Neafs stick per month and are currently expanding our production facilities to produce over 250 million Neafs sticks per month, which should be completed within the next 60 days. Since we launched the Neafs products in October 2020, the demand for Neafs products has been overwhelming. We are extremely excited to offer the Neafs by Poda products to our existing distribution channels, and we anticipate tremendous success with the Neafs by Poda products.”