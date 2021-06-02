RLX Technology Reports ‘Solid’ First Quarter

RLX Technology today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net revenues were RMB2.4 billion ($366.1 million), up 48.2 percent from RMB1.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 46 percent, compared to 42.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss was RMB267 million, compared with RMB236.7 million in the 2020 fourth quarter. Non-GAAP net income was RMB610.5 million, representing an increase of 45.6 percent from RMB419.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“2021 began, on a solid note, with strong growth in key performance metrics of our business,” said Ying (“Kate”) Wang, co-founder, chair of the board of directors and CEO of RLX Technology, in a press note. “Specifically, our expansion in distribution network fueled a strong sequential growth, further demonstrating sustained user demand for our e-vapor product portfolio.”