FITA Complains About Loose Cigarette Sales in South Africa

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) has filed a criminal complaint with the South African Police Service against British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) for violating the Tobacco Products Control Act 83 of 1993 and the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964.

“On or about May 28, 2021, we received information that BATSA and certain retail stores in and around the greater Johannesburg area were contravening provisions of inter alia the Tobacco Products Control Act and the Customs and Excise Act by selling loose cigarettes and giving and/or gifting to the consumer ZAR5 [$0.36] worth of mobile telephone airtime vouchers together with a small rectangular metallic box, which holds up to three loose cigarettes, branded with one of the many BATSA brands,” the organization wrote on its website.

FITA “conducted test purchases” to confirm the alleged sales and states that it has “photographs and video footage depicting the promotional material and packaging for the sale of loose cigarettes.”

Selling loose cigarettes and gifting promotional material like the boxes and phone cards is prohibited in South Africa.