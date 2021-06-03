India: ITC Shares Fall With Covid-19 Restrictions

Shares of ITC fell nearly 3 percent after the company warned that lockdown restrictions could cause supply chain disruptions soon, according to Reuters.

ITC’s statement came as its cigarette business barely staged a recovery from last year’s lockdown, according to Reuters. March quarter revenue rose 14 percent to INR58.50 billion ($799.1 million). Cigarette volumes were short of pre-Covid-19 levels toward the end of the year.

“ITC’s cigarette division posted a strong outperformance versus peers during the year, indicating market share gains. However, fresh restrictions in urban and rural markets may delay cigarette volume recovery going ahead,” the Reuters article states.

Limited lockdowns were reintroduced following surges in Covid-19 infections in April and May. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher stated that the lockdowns are only “temporary hiccups,” according to Reuters, and they expect the first quarter to pick up.