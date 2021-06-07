Zack Crafton Joins Swisher as VP Corporate Innovation

Swisher has appointed Zack Crafton as vice president, corporate innovation. In this position, Crafton will be working to diversify Swisher’s products and brands.

“This is a significant appointment for our company and we welcome Zack’s wealth of innovation experience and leadership that will move Swisher to drive the implementation of our strategic objectives and expand our portfolio of products,” said John Miller, president and CEO of Swisher, in a statement. “Our first corporate innovation VP reflects our commitment to growth and the future of Swisher.”

Crafton has extensive experience and leadership in categories including wine, beer, cannabis and regulated e-commerce. Before joining Swisher, Crafton was CEO of the first online dispensary in California’s recreational cannabis market, paving the way for emerging cannabis brands and direct-to-consumer platforms across the cannabis industry. Prior to entering the California cannabis market, Crafton helped launch NakedWines.com where he built the largest online winery in the world as chief operating officer.