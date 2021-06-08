22nd Century Set to Maximize Cannabis Opportunities

22nd Century Group has announced new initiatives to strengthen and maximize revenue opportunities in its hemp/cannabis franchise. Included in these developments are strategic partnerships with two plant breeders in the northern and southern hemispheres, providing the company with year-round growing capabilities, close partnership activities with Aurora Cannabis, and the establishment of a newly created Canadian subsidiary.

“The addition of breeders who specialize in alkaloid-based plant cultivation to our network of strategic partnerships provides us with the competitive edge to commercialize our second-generation IP and technologies,” said James A. Mish, CEO of 22nd Century Group, in a statement. “As cannabis regulation evolves, we believe that companies able to control the traits and consistency of the plants will command a premium price and margin in the marketplace. 22nd Century is well positioned to capitalize on the tremendous potential in the global legal cannabis space by creating hemp/cannabis plants that have stable, specific cannabinoid levels at commercial scale for various end-use markets.

“As a matter of preparedness, earlier we announced a $40 million registered direct offering through Cowen and Company,” Mish continued. “Cowen is well-known as a pioneer in the cannabis institutional markets, and with this registered direct placement, 22nd Century is now squarely positioned in the mainstream of the cannabis equity space. Proceeds from this offering will be used as needed for future strategic growth opportunities as our hemp/cannabis market activity continues to increase. With the Special Equities Group as our financial advisor on this transaction to the company, we now have ample financial flexibility for this franchise as we advance our revenue-generating initiatives later this year.”

Incorporated in April 2021, 22nd Century’s Canadian subsidiary will serve as a base for the company’s expanded activities in tobacco, hemp/cannabis and its yet-to-be announced third franchise.

22nd Century Canada will also serve as a hub for expanded reduced nicotine tobacco activities in Canada, to include a possible future launch of VLN and the potential expansion of its reduced nicotine tobacco-growing programs.