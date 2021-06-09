PMI Solicits Ideas to Tackle Illegal Cigarette Trade

Applicants can be based anywhere; however, all proposals must address the funding round theme and focus on one of the following topics: border control; capacity building; restorative justice and victims’ protection; network engagements, awareness building and international cooperation; Covid-19 and the threat of illicit trade.

Bringing innovation and technological advancement in the fight against contraband and counterfeited goods is essential, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to PMI. This is why PMI IMPACT will be open to projects aimed at limiting the threats of counterfeited and substandard vaccines, medicines, medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Interested third parties can apply for the third funding round before one of the three deadlines for submission of applications: Sept. 15, 2021; Feb. 15, 2022; and Aug. 15, 2022.

“PMI IMPACT offers a platform for organizations to bring resolutions to tackle the problematic reality of illegal trade,” said Navi Pillay, human rights advocate and member of the PMI IMPACT expert council. “We are looking forward to evaluating the applications in the third funding round—the level of interest the initiative receives is truly remarkable. It is promising to see so many fantastic organizations working resolutely to fight illicit trade.”