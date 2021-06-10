Survey: Tobacco Harm Reduction Gains Momentum In Europe

The concept of tobacco harm reduction is gaining momentum in Europe, according to a new report by The European Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (ETHRA). On July 8, ETHRA published the results of its 2020 EU Nicotine Users Survey.

Launched online by ETHRA in the last quarter of 2020, the questionnaire addressed consumer use of nicotine products. Topics included smoking and the desire to quit, use of safer nicotine products and barriers to switching caused by European and national regulations. More than 37,000 people, including more than 35,000 EU residents, participated in the ETHRA survey.

According to ETHRA, more than 27,000 of the survey participants had completely quit smoking. Vapes, snus and nicotine pouches are the main harm reduction products used to quit. Among the respondents who had ever smoked, 83.5 percent of vapers and 73.7 percent of snus users had successfully stopped smoking.