AgBio Firm Offers Gene Editing Platform for Tobacco

Demeetra AgBio announced today that its proprietary Cas-Clover gene editing platform can be used to produce harm-reduced tobacco products and therapeutic cannabinoids.

The news comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering requiring tobacco companies to lower the nicotine in their cigarettes to minimally or nonaddictive levels.

While there are technologies available to reduce nicotine levels in tobacco plants through genetic engineering, the Nobel Prize-winning gene editing platform CRISPR/Cas9 cannot be licensed to create tobacco products for human consumption.

In contrast, Demeetra offers commercial freedom to use its proprietary Cas-Clover platform in agriculture and bioprocessing where it can be deployed in the tobacco and cannabis industries.

In an article published by CRISPR Medicine News, Demeetra AgBio CEO Jack Crawford, detailed the advantages of the Cas-Clover platform.

According to Crawford, Demeetra’s gene editing technology can resolve several key problems, including reducing carcinogens and offering a biological process for the stepwise reduction of nicotine in cigarettes. The company says that using Cas-Clover enhances target specificity and results in far fewer unwanted off-target mutations.

“Demeetra has exclusive rights to Cas-Clover in the fields of bioprocessing and agriculture, with internationally issued IP”, said Crawford. “It is very simple for us and our partners—one license provides commercial FTO. We can also provide exclusivity on a crop or target basis,” he added.

“We are just scratching the surface on what our gene editing platforms can unlock”, said Crawford.