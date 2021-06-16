Japan Tobacco Publishes Human Rights Report

Japan Tobacco has published its first Human Rights Report, showcasing the group’s contributions over the past decade to the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, marking the 10th anniversary of their inception.

The report sets out the pillars of JT Group’s human rights strategy, which is an essential part of the group’s business activities and one of three absolute requirements of its sustainability strategy.

“This important milestone for the U.N. and the global business community is an opportunity to highlight our progress and the ongoing process of embedding human rights into every area of our business,” said Masamichi Terabatake, president and CEO of JT Group, in a statement.