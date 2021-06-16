Lil Expands into Southeastern Europe and Central Asia

KT&G’s Lil Solid 2.0 device and its Fiit heated-tobacco stick continues its global expansion with new launches in Central Asia and Southeastern Europe.

As part of a collaboration agreement between KT&G and Philip Morris International, Lil Solid 2.0 has been introduced into four Eurasian countries during the second quarter of 2021.

The device and its consumables debuted in Armenia on June 14. The products were also commercialized in Serbia and Kyrgyzstan on June 3 and 7, respectively. Lil Solid 2.0 and Fiit were previously introduced in Kazakhstan on May 13.

Lil Solid 2.0 is a second-generation model of KT&G’s heat-not-burn product with enhanced performance and design to improve consumer satisfaction. The product was first launched nationally in Korea in January this year. According to KT&G, it gained significant traction with its upgraded battery efficiency and induction heating technology.

The Lil Solid 2.0 device is available in two colors, Stone Grey and Cosmic Blue, in its new markets. The sticks come in seven types, including Fiit Regular, Fiit Viola And Fiit Crisp. Three or four types are sold in each country depending on the market situation.

Following the recent commercialization of Lil Solid 2.0 in four new markets, the Lil brand now is present in seven markets outside of South Korea. Previously, varieties of the brand were introduced in Russia, Ukraine and Japan.

“As Lil Solid 1.0 and Lil Hybrid 2.0 have been well received in their respective markets, we look forward for encouraging performance from Lil Solid 2.0 as well,” said Wang Seop Lim, chief of KT&G’s next-generation products business division, in a statement. “We will continue to provide broader choices to consumers outside Korea in the second half of this year through collaboration with PMI.”