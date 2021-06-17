Deepak Mishra to Lead PMI’s Restructured Americas Division

Philip Morris International has appointed former Chief Strategy Officer Deepak Mishra president of its Americas region effective July 1 as part of restructuring initiative for that division. PMI’s Americas region covers the United States, Canada and Latin America.

The new structure in the Americas will focus on three areas: strengthening PMI’s leadership in Latin America and Canada as the company accelerates toward a smoke-free future; deepening efforts with partners to commercialize reduced-risk products in the U.S.; and building a vital launchpad for the company’s “beyond nicotine” strategy in the U.S. in coordination with PMI’s Life Sciences group through expanded partnerships and commercial deployment.

“I am thrilled to name Deepak Mishra, one of our top business leaders, to one of the most important roles for the future of our company,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak, in a statement. “In less than three years with PMI, he has been instrumental in shaping our long-term strategy and bringing it to life through strategic partnerships and investments. Deepak brings to the role deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, a likely component of our beyond nicotine strategy. He is both a visionary and a pragmatist, and I have high expectations for—and full confidence in—what he will accomplish in his new role.”