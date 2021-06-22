Kaival Brands Reports Second-Quarter Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group reported revenue of $18.1 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended April 30, 2021.

The company also received two significant Bidi Stick orders with a combined value of $41.6 million. According to Kaival Brands CEO Niraj Patel, these orders represent some of the largest individual orders since the company started business. “We believe [they] are indicative of our robust pipeline for the innovative Bidi Stick and our shift to large wholesalers and distributors versus smaller retailers,” he said in a statement.

“This shift in strategy also helps us remain an industry leader in our effort to continually exceed Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act compliance requirements. The Bidi Stick experience is unrivalled as evidenced by our leading market share within the ENDS category,” said Patel.

While the potential contract values of additional national retailers are significantly higher than those of smaller retailers and wholesalers, the process to navigate these contracts is more onerous and time consuming, according to Kaival Brands. However, Patel believes such contracts are worth the investment because the company expects more large orders to follow.

Kaival Brands recently received approval to market and sell Bidi Vapor products in 11 countries. Despite Covid-19 related delays in building its international infrastructure, the company is confident it soon will be able to launch the Bidi Stick in the U.K. as well.

Kaival Brands is also enthusiastic regarding the opportunity for its Bidi Pouch, which has been developed without Swedish Match intellectual property.