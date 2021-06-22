PMI Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Connecticut

Philip Morris International will relocate its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York. The new headquarters is expected to be operational by summer 2022.

“Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, future-forward thinking and an open-minded approach to problem-solving,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO of PMI, in a statement. “We consider it an ideal location for our new U.S. head office, where we will be working to more quickly achieve our vision of a smoke-free future. We are excited about what the state has to offer our company, our employees and their families—and we very much look forward to integrating into the community in a meaningful way.”

“We are amid a profound transformation at PMI,” continued Olczak, “and our new base in Connecticut will serve to accelerate our progress. Beyond replacing cigarettes with better alternatives, we intend to draw on our expertise in life and medical sciences to develop solutions in areas that include respiratory drug delivery and botanicals. Through our product innovations, sustainability leadership, people-centered employment practices and community involvement, we intend to be a source of pride for the state.”