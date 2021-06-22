WHO Details “Industry Attempts to Avoid Regulation”

The World Health Organization has published a report detailing what it describes as attempts by manufacturers to avoid regulation of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products

Titled, “Litigation relevant to regulation of novel and emerging nicotine and tobacco products: comparison across jurisdictions,” the report offers governments examples of the legal arguments that industry has used in attempts to minimize regulation, as well as how courts have addressed those arguments.

The emergence of products such as heated tobacco products (HTPs) and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and their market growth has raised questions about how they should be regulated and how that regulation might affect comprehensive tobacco control.

The WHO has previously published its position on regulation of these products, but has not addressed legal issues, such as how those regulations are being challenged in different jurisdictions. The new report and the accompanying case summaries close this gap and provide the facts, discussion of legal issues, arguments advanced, and the reasoning of the courts.

The key messages highlighted in the publication are: