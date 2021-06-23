Connecticut Scolded for Welcoming PMI Headquarters

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) slammed Connecticut for welcoming Philip Morris International to the state.

On June 22, the tobacco giant announced it would relocate its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York, bringing approximately 200 jobs to the state. State leaders, who had helped facilitate the move, welcomed the decision.

“We are excited to welcome PMI to the state of Connecticut, showing once again that our state is a growing and thriving ecosystem for businesses,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont after the announcement. “They recognize what we’ve been saying for years: Connecticut is a wonderful place to raise a family and a competitive place to conduct business. I am also impressed by their culture and desire to integrate closely into the communities in which they operate, and we look forward to seeing their active and charitable contributions to our state.”

“Philip Morris International’s move to Southwest Connecticut will bring approximately 200 good-paying jobs that will boost our economy and augment the tax base, which funds our schools, infrastructure and essential community services,” said State Representative Jim Himes. “As our area recovers from Covid-19, I’m pleased to see new economic investment in our community and thank Governor Lamont for his laser-like focus.”

CTFK President Matthew L. Myers, by contrast, was aghast.

“How in the world can any public official welcome a company whose main product kills when used as intended and contributes to over 8 million deaths worldwide each year?” he said in a statement.

“The 200 corporate jobs promised by Philip Morris International pale in comparison to the 4,900 Connecticut residents who die each year from smoking and the 56,000 Connecticut kids alive today who will ultimately die prematurely from smoking. That’s in addition to the millions sickened and killed worldwide by Philip Morris’ products each year. Far from helping to create a thriving business climate, Philip Morris International is in the business of selling products that addict, sicken and kill. They should not be welcomed anywhere.”

PMI’s new headquarters are expected to be operational by summer 2022.