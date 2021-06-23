Wilson White Joins Vector Group Board of Directors

Vector Group has appointed technology industry veteran Wilson L. White to its board of directors, effective immediately. White currently serves as senior director of government affairs and public policy at Google. With White’s appointment, Vector Group’s Board expands to 10 directors.

“With many years of experience in the technology industry, including government relations and legal expertise, Wilson brings to the Board a unique skillset that will further strengthen Vector Group’s commitment to staying at the forefront of our business’ rapidly-evolving digital environment,” said Howard M. Lorber, president and CEO of Vector Group, in a statement. “Wilson is a results-oriented leader and collaborator, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our board of directors.”

“I am honored to join Vector Group’s board of directors and look forward to working with this talented team to advance the company’s goals for the benefit of all of its stakeholders,” said White.

In his current role at Google, White is responsible for managing a global team focused on advising senior product leadership on government affairs and public policy for the company’s core business units, as well as developing and executing external advocacy initiatives on artificial intelligence, privacy and security, competition and other issue areas.

Prior to assuming this role in 2013, White served as a patent litigation attorney on Google’s legal team and was previously a patent litigator for the intellectual property practice of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.