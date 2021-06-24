Amcor Installs Blown-Film Production Line

Amcor’s Flexibles North America business has installed a seven-layer blown film line.

The new machine will produce the company’s recently launched proprietary AmPrima PE Plus ultra-clear and heat resistance films. The AmPrima line uses machine-direction orientation technology to produce films that can run at unmatched speeds.

These films enable customers to shift to recycle-ready solutions without compromise on performance, product appearance or manufacturing throughput. AmPrima is part of Amcor’s growing portfolio of responsible packaging solutions. In the U.S., when clean and dry, AmPrima can be collected for recycling curbside where available or through existing in-store drop-off locations. These solutions also are prequalified for the How2Recycle label, which saves customers time, cost and reduces risk in development.

According to Amcor, the AmPrima line represents another meaningful step forward against the company’s effort to make all its products recyclable or reusable by 2025. Amcor continues to enhance its leadership position in responsible packaging solutions with a keen focus on addressing end-of-life and reducing waste in the environment.

“This move enhances our ability to grow our AmPrima product line,” said AFNA President Fred Stephan, in a statement. “The integration of this technology is an important example of how we’re leaning into our commitment to satisfy customer demand for more sustainable solutions.”

Production teams at Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) Oshkosh Converter Films have completed first runs on the new AmPrima line. Amcor expects full production capability by the end of June.