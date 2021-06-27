Denmark: Fewer Smokers but More Nicotine Users

While the number of young Danes smoking cigarettes has fallen, the number of young people who use at least one tobacco or nicotine-related product has increased since last year from 27 percent to 28.6 percent, reports the Copenhagen Post, citing a new report released by the National Institute of Public Health.

Researcher Lotus Sofie Bast noted that the April 1, 2020, cigarette excise tax increase drove the nicotine consumption habits of young people from the more expensive cigarettes to less expensive vapor products. The report will be an annual examination of young people’s tobacco and nicotine habits.

Researchers hope to monitor the effect of newer measures like higher cigarette prices, standardized tobacco packaging and products hidden behind the counter in the coming years.