FDA Chief Grilled About Action on Youth Vaping

Juul Labs has played a significant role in creating a youth vaping epidemic in the United States, according to Acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock, reports Bloomberg.

Asked during a June 23 hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy if Juul was “the e-cigarette company most responsible for creating this epidemic,” Woodcock answered that it does “appear” to be the case.

Juul has been accused of marketing its products to youths, a charge the company denies.

Juul is one of hundreds of e-cigarette makers that is seeking the FDA’s permission to continue to sell its products. Those marketed since February 2007 have had to submit applications to the FDA in order to stay on the market.

Approval is based on the FDA finding a product is “appropriate for the protection of the public health,” which requires makers to demonstrate that their products won’t promote youth use, but instead will help adults quit smoking.

Juul underage use fell in 2020 compared with other companies, according to a study in JAMA Pediatrics. That year also saw 1.73 million less youth tobacco users overall than in the year prior, according to a national youth tobacco survey conducted by the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Woodcock said Wednesday that the agency is prioritizing products from “about five” e-cigarette companies that account for large portions of the market, but did not name the companies.

Subcommittee Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged the FDA to deny approval for all vaping companies in the agency’s ongoing review of their products.

The agency must decide on marketing applications by Sept. 9.