Pfizer Halts Chantix Distribution Over Nitrosamine Levels

Pfizer on June 24 announced that it is pausing distribution of its anti-smoking treatment, Chantix, after finding elevated levels of cancer-causing agents called nitrosamines in the pills, reports Reuters. Pfizer is recalling a number of lots of the anti-smoking drug. Pfizer said the pause in distribution is out of abundance of caution and pending further testing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has in the past reached out to companies whose drugs had nitrosamines above accepted levels. Global revenue from Chantix fell 17 percent to $919 million in 2020 as Covid-19 curbs hampered demand and Pfizer lost patent protection in the U.S. last November.

“The benefits of Chantix outweigh the very low potential risks, if any, posed by nitrosamine exposure from varenicline on top of other common sources over a lifetime,” said Pfizer spokesperson Steven Danehy.