Pyxus Releases Fourth Quarter Results

Pyxus International announced results for its quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Combined sales and other operating revenues were $1.33 billion, down 12.8 percent from the prior fiscal year. Combined gross profit as a percent of sales was 12.1 percent, which decreased 2.6 percent from the prior fiscal year.

Combined selling, general and administrative expenses were $197.9 million, which decreased $1.1 million or 0.6 percent from the prior fiscal year.

Combined net loss attributable to Pyxus International was $117.7 million, which decreased $147 million, or 55.5 percent, from the prior fiscal year.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $93.5 million. Total long-term debt was substantially reduced when compared to the prior fiscal year. Year-end uncommitted inventory was the lowest it has been since fiscal 2016.

“In what was an unprecedented and challenging year, our company adapted to constant change as we navigated the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus’ president and CEO, in a statement. “During fiscal 2021, we implemented a series of restructurings and process changes that allowed our business to continue to operate through the Covid-19 pandemic while also positioning us for success in fiscal 2022 and beyond. Through these actions, we substantially reduced our debt and costs throughout our supply chain. We also made the strategic decision to exit our cash flow negative Canadian cannabis businesses, which further supports our SG&A cost containment efforts.