A Long and Winding Road

The regulation of flavored cigars in the United States

By Barry S. Schaevitz and Phil Langer

In late April 2021, FDA announced its intention to move forward with proposed product standards that would ban all characterizing flavors in cigars and menthol in cigarettes. This announcement, and the ensuing media frenzy, warrants much unpacking and, specifically, examination of three questions in relation to flavored cigars: What historic efforts have there been to ban flavored cigars at federal, state and local levels; is there scientific evidence (or legal precedent) to support an FDA-level flavored cigar ban; and what does FDA’s announcement actually mean going forward?

Historic Efforts to Ban Flavored Cigars

This is not the first time FDA has sought to ban flavored cigars. In May 2016, FDA released its Final Deeming Rule regulating cigars (and other products). While the Final Deeming Rule did not ban flavored cigars (or other flavored products), the version FDA submitted to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) did contain such a provision. OMB did not clear the provision; it was subsequently removed and did not appear in the Final Deeming Rule. Thereafter, in 2019, FDA released its Draft Guidance, indicating it would seek to remove premarket review enforcement discretion for certain ENDS products and for flavored cigars that entered the market after Feb. 15, 2007, and before Aug. 8, 2016, an action that would have significantly impacted the flavored cigar category. This action was necessary, said FDA, due to a concern that youth would migrate from flavored electronic nicotine-deilvery system (ENDS) products to flavored cigars. The Final Guidance, however, did not include the section regarding enforcement against flavored cigars and only removed enforcement discretion for certain flavored ENDS products.1 Suffice it to say, FDA has had its eye on banning flavored products, including cigars, for some time. A threshold question, of course, is how would FDA define “flavored”? The Tobacco Control Act itself does not define “flavor” or “characterizing flavor,” and, to date, FDA has not defined either term.

Separate from FDA, there have been efforts at the state and local levels to ban flavored cigars (and other products) for years, taking various approaches and realizing a variety of outcomes. It is worth noting that different jurisdictions have approached the definition of “flavor” or “characterizing flavor” differently—some focusing on marketing and statements by manufacturers as the sole criteria and some focusing more on the actual manufacturing and underlying ingredients of the products. These various approaches have created different effects throughout the market, making it more noticeable that there is no federal definition.