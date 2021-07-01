Back to the Future

KT&G continues to invest in its heat-not-burn segment while retaining its domestic lead in traditional cigarettes.

By George Gay

According to how most of us perceive time, the past, present and future stand separate but in a linear, “progressive” relationship in which past events affect what happens in the present, which in turn impacts the future. It is counterintuitive, but not impossible, however, for a tide of cause and effect to move in the other direction. For instance, we sometimes, though not often enough given the climate emergency, tailor our actions during the present to prepare us for what we think will be happening in the future. It is even possible for the present to influence the past, though, as far as I am aware, this normally involves only interpretations of past events that might be given new perspectives by current thinking.

However, if you’re willing to use a little imagination, it is possible to identify in respect of the tobacco and nicotine sector a recent instance of the present’s affecting the past. As most readers of this magazine will know, people in South Korea took quickly to heat-not-burn (HnB) products, almost certainly because, in part, the consumer base was generally tech-savvy and eager to move from traditional, combustible cigarettes to what were perceived to be less risky products. But another reason why these new products were quickly embraced was that people apparently liked the fact that consuming HnB sticks created less smell than did smoking combustible cigarettes. That this was deemed important was made clear in a July 2019 report in The Korea Herald in which Japan Tobacco International Korea was said to have announced the upcoming release of its “odor-reduced” tobacco vapor product Ploom Tech.

The reaction to the demonstration of this consumer preference was interesting and far reaching. For instance, KT&G established a “Smell Care Center” in 2019 to develop technology that could reduce the smell of tobacco smoke on the breath, hands and clothes of smokers. And the upshot of such developments was that manufacturers started to launch on South Korea’s market combustible cigarettes that, like those available in Japan for many years, created less smell than did traditional cigarettes. KT&G alone has seven what it calls “smell-down” cigarettes on the market.

So here was a case of the present, in the form of new-generation products, affecting products many people would have said had been consigned to the past. Whether this is progress or regression I shall leave for readers to decide, along with the questions it raises about how consumers view risks and weigh them against perceived benefits. But what is not in question is that the popularity of these newly reinvigorated combustible cigarettes put a dent in the advance of HnB products.

HnB devices were first introduced to South Korea’s market with the launch of Philip Morris International’s IQOS in June 2017, from which time the HnB sector quickly expanded during the next two years as British American Tobacco and KT&G launched their own HnB devices, Glo and Lil, respectively, and many smokers switched fully to HnB products or became dual users of combustible cigarettes and HnB products.

But this rapid expansion of the HnB sector was slowed by the success of the reduced-smell combustible cigarettes and by the introduction of government taxation and other policies that led to the prices of HnB sticks and combustible cigarettes, and the regulations governing them, being almost aligned. And, ironically, it was only with the arrival last year of the Covid-19 pandemic that the HnB sector started to recover from this setback, a recovery that was possibly caused in part by people spending more time indoors. In any case, at the beginning of this year, the HnB sector had increased during the previous few months by about three or four percentage points to take it to where it was accounting for about 15 percent of the overall tobacco and nicotine market.

You can look at this 15 percent figure from a glass half-full or half-empty perspective, but manufacturers seem to be plumping for the former. While acknowledging that 15 percent is a reasonably small share of the overall market, KT&G, for instance, perceives it as pointing to a huge opportunity, and an opportunity that will be realized in part because of a growing focus on tobacco control worldwide. Consequently, manufacturers are putting major efforts into supporting the HnB sector as is evidenced by KT&G, which, since 2017, has launched seven different Lil device variants and 19 different Fiit and Miix consumables, which are the tobacco sticks used with its HnB devices.