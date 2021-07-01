Filling the Gaps

Should I feel happy or panicked?

If you, like Anne, have a deficiency letter in hand, the answer is both. You should feel excited because you’re well on your way; the FDA has given your application a pretty through review. You should feel nervous because you have 90 days to respond. You’ve got to get cracking!

How you feel will also depend on what they’re asking you. If, whether by strategy or necessity, your application was light on data, you may get 25 or 30 technical questions. FDA staff need all of that information to finish their evaluation of your application. If you don’t supply it, their decision is easy.

Many companies were brand new to this regulatory process and invested just enough in their PMTAs to pass the first two phases of review. If that was your strategy, it may not have been a bad one.

Some people in the tobacco products industry felt the FDA did not want any of these products on the market. They believed the PMTA process was designed for failure. If that’s your fear, and you have a lump sum you’ve made sitting in the bank … do you spend it on expensive tests and studies for an unknown process with an agency that may not like you? Or do you just dip a toe in and see what the response is?

One client we know said, “I’m not in this for the money. I was a smoker.” The vape product he developed changed his life and the lives of friends and neighbors in his town. So he concluded the PMTA was worth the investment on principle despite the uncertain return.

But as Anne found, when you get that deficiency letter, there’s no way you can respond on your own. This is a communication from a team of FDA experts, saying what they need from a scientific perspective. You have to decide whether to invest in your own team of experts to address these questions or to say, “I had a good run,” pack up and be done.

The key point is that you will have 90 days to respond. The FDA has made it clear that during this crunch time, they will send only one deficiency letter. Ninety days is not a lot of time, especially if the letter is requesting additional data—that means new studies and tests.

Can you get an extension? Maybe. It’s at the FDA’s discretion whether to grant one. It is likely that your odds get better if you can give a rationale for the extension by explaining in detail the work you’re doing to fill those gaps.