Industry stakeholders have formed a new tobacco producers’ association in Croatia, reports Total Croatia News.

The new association, called Tabacum, aims to provide members with better and safer conditions for tobacco production. To date, 57 Croatian tobacco producers, farming about 667 hectares of tobacco in the Podravina and Slavonia regions, have joined the new group.

“We want a secure future for our investments and our work in production,” said Mihael Colak, president of Tabacum. He noted that Tabacum will promote more intensive dialogue with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, the Croatian Chamber of Agriculture, and it will aim for a more stable and better situation for tobacco producers on the Croatian market.

“Given that tobacco is one of the most profitable agricultural crops in all of Croatia, where the annual value of production exceeds 100 million kuna [$15.85 million], we believe that in our efforts, we will be supported by counties in which tobacco is primarily produced,” said Colak. “We’re convinced that the further strengthening of production is in the interest of all Croatian tobacco producers.”