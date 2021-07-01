One-Stop Shop

Tobacco Reporter: How has your business developed since it was spun off from Royal Agio Cigars?

Koen te Lintelo: Indeed, ATD moved to a brand new, state-of-the-art building, and its independence was formalized. But I think our unique history of developing technological know-how and machinery with direct feedback from the factory made us into what we are and has allowed us to become the market leader. But in reality, ATD was already independent in how it operated. Helping our customers solve cigar manufacturing challenges, producing more efficiently, with class leading reliability and quality, have always been ATD’s mission.

In how far has your customer base changed and become more independent of your parent company, Agio Cigars? Are you still growing mostly organically?

Our growth is entirely organic and comes from both existing customers and new ones. The fact that Agio is no longer part of the Wintermans family does not really change that. I believe the fact that we have a complete portfolio of machinery from boxing and packaging machines all the way to newly developed bobinizers, bunch makers, finishing machines and the world’s fastest cigar over-roller, makes us an attractive partner. We try to look at our clients’ challenges from all angles, whether it is from a desire to improve efficiency or the quality of output, data collection or technical solutions to new regulation. And that’s only possible with excellent engineering capabilities and actual manufacturing experience. As I said before, it is in our history, in our DNA. And honestly, we are proud of our heritage.

Back when you became autonomous, the percentage of your business generated by cigar machinery stood at 85 percent to 90 percent. What is its share between your business from the cigar industry and that from other sectors today?

ATD’s prime focus is on the cigar industry. We have made a strong commitment to keep on innovating and investing in the cigar business. And, as a result, the balance for cigar machinery is still 85 [percent] to 90 percent. Nevertheless, as the total business grew, the volume in turnover increased for both pillars. But we are no longer a machine manufacturer only. Today we also provide technical know-how on-site as a service. It is all about how we can help in the best possible way.