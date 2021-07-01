Philip Morris International to Acquire Fertin Pharma

Philip Morris International has entered into an agreement to acquire Fertin Pharma, a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative pharmaceutical and wellbeing products based on oral and intra-oral delivery systems, for an enterprise value of DKK5.1 billion ($820 million).

“The acquisition of Fertin Pharma will be a significant step forward on our journey toward delivering a smoke-free future—enhancing our smoke-free portfolio, notably in modern oral, and accelerating our progress in beyond nicotine,” stated Jacek Olczak, chief executive officer, in a statement.

“Both PMI and Fertin share a commitment to science and consumer-centric innovations for better living, and I am delighted we have reached this agreement. Fertin’s diverse portfolio of technologies, evolving business mix, and world-class expertise will enrich our innovation pipeline and capabilities, providing speed and scale in oral delivery to support our 2025 goals of generating more than 50 percent of our net revenues from smoke-free products and at least USD 1 billion from products beyond nicotine.”

Fertin Pharma is a privately held company with more than 850 employees and operations in Denmark, Canada and India. It is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the research, development and production of gums, pouches, liquefiable tablets and other solid oral systems for the delivery of active ingredients, including nicotine, where it is a leading producer of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) solutions.

According to PMI, the company and its employees bring significant scientific experience and know-how to the development of innovative solutions, driving above-category growth across new and existing business areas. In 2020, Fertin Pharma generated net revenues of DKK 1.1 billion. The transaction value represents a multiple of around 15 times Fertin Pharma’s 2020 EBITDA.