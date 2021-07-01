The World is a Stage

Into the limelight

In contrast to other executive coaching programs, TAI’s clients actively participate, improvise and create in the moment, learning how to enhance their impact and confidence by practicing the skills needed to deal with real-time needs and challenges. “Our work is designed to create and accelerate the development of subconscious memory, so-called muscle memory. Once a client or participant has inculcated the ideas and behaviors so that they don’t require conscious thought and effort, they save a lot of mental energy and can work harder and get more out of their actions with less effort.”

Asset-based and encouraging, TAI’s methods of working are the opposite of bullying and browbeating, according to Booth. “And they do take a bit of courage and willingness, there is no doubt about that,” he says. “My colleagues have an uncanny way of drawing people out so that even the most introverted participants experience their impact.”

While he and his colleagues come from the theater, Booth insists they are not offering acting classes, but educating participants how to make the best use of well-established acting techniques. “Stepping onto a stage is an act of courage, no matter how many times you’ve done it,” he says. “Actors establish a presence by practicing breathing techniques, being conscious of their posture and controlling their energy.”

To fully understand what they have to say and what they want to cause in others by saying it, an actor analyzes the character they are about to play. They create a relationship with the audience by investigating their reactions and sensing their energy, and they become skilled at giving and receiving feedback. Performances are honed and perfected through candid assessment and constant reinvention.

“Rehearsal and practice are necessary,” Booth emphasizes. “A work is perfected through experimentation, imagination and play. Actors try things, see if they work, and then adopt them or try something else. You can substitute the word leader for the word actor in any of the examples above to understand how the theater informs our work. We create a learning laboratory for businesspeople to practice finding their presence, analyzing their character, creating a relationship with their audience, giving and receiving feedback—and to rehearse it all again and again until it is a part of them.”

TAI works on the universal principles that enhance human interactions: Know yourself. Value relationships. Communicate in a way that has impact. Collaborate. Innovate. “These elements are not new, but since our background is in theater, we have a unique way of using them with others. We know that when they are actively employed, the show goes on. People know their parts, and they execute them with commitment and energy. When we have the best of everyone, when we’ve created the conditions for full participation and contribution, the result is the best production that can be.”

TAI’s approach is doing the opposite of teaching people to fake it. “Bad acting—something we call ‘schmacting’—is surface,” he says. “As an audience, we see it, feel it—and ultimately we won’t buy it. Powerful acting, the kind that moves us emotionally and intellectually, is rooted in deep truths. Quality acting training is based on the authenticity of the individuals. Acting schools don’t train young women to be copies of Meryl Streep nor young men to be George Clooney clones. Acting training is based on bringing out the unique characteristics of the individual. In that same way, we don’t want to turn anyone into a fake, robotic leader. We fight against that. We want you to lead from who you are with your unique style and strengths. We encourage your own excellent character to inform your personal leadership. When you lead from this place, rather than from who you think you should be, the results are startling and abundant.”