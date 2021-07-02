Michael Nederhoff joins Poda Lifestyle and Wellness

Former Juul Canada President Michael Nederhoff has joined Poda Lifestyle and Wellness as a member of the global advisory board and consultant to Poda’s management team and the company’s board. As part of the consulting agreement, Nederhoff will be assisting Poda with its global expansion.

At Juul, Nederhoff was instrumental in dealing with commercial and regulatory aspects of the e-cigarette market. In addition, Nederhoff was previously responsible for launching Red Bull and CytoSport into Canada, and he is currently the CEO of Shelter.

“Poda’s revolutionary heat-not-burn product is exactly what I was looking to get behind to support a smoke-free future,” said Nederhoff in a statement. “There are more than 1.3 billion smokers in the world and reduced-risk smoking products are essential to the longevity of this large population. I look forward to using my extensive experience in launching major CPG products to assist Poda as they roll out their global strategy.”

“Bringing Mr. Nederhoff onto the Poda team marks the addition of yet another seasoned industry-specific executive to our global advisory board, and we now have a well-rounded slate of proven leaders,” said Poda CEO Ryan Selby.