Denmark Adopts Plain Packaging

In December 2020, the Danish Parliament adopted an amendment to the Tobacco Act establishing a requirement to ensure that “each unit pack and any outer packaging [of tobacco products] has a standardized design,” according to the Framework Convention for Tobacco Control. This requirement does not apply to cigars and pipe tobacco.

Subsequently, the Minister of Health issued Executive Order 572 of March 2021 detailing the standardized design and packaging requirements applicable to individual packets, outer and inner packaging and packaging material of tobacco products and herbal smoking products. These include standardized design requirements regarding surfaces, text, wrapping material and markings. Executive Order 699 of April 2021 further extends the applicability of plain packaging provisions to electronic cigarettes and refill containers with and without nicotine.

The measures for tobacco and herbal smoking products went into force on July 1, 2021, and come into full force on April 1, 2022.

The measures for electronic cigarettes and refill containers will come into force on Oct. 1, 2021, and come into full force on Oct. 1, 2022.