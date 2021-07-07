Former Juul Executive Joins Poda Lifestyle and Wellness

Former head of corporate affairs for Juul Labs Nicholas Kadysh has joined Poda Lifestyle and Wellness as a member of the global advisory board.

With over a decade of experience as a public affairs and regulatory expert, Kadysh has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting as head of corporate affairs for Juul Labs, as government affairs and public policy leader for General Electric Canada and as director of public affairs for Red Bull Canada. Kadysh is currently the founder and CEO of PharmAla Biotech.

Prior to his work in the corporate sector, Kadysh gained a deep understanding of government as a campaign and legislative staff member in multiple levels of government, most recently directing the outreach department of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition at Queen’s Park in Toronto. He has also worked at the Canadian Parliament as a policy advisor.

Kadysh is trilingual (English, French and Russian) and is a graduate of Queen’s University. He is active in nonprofit and community initiatives in Toronto, including fundraising for Toronto East General Hospital and as a member of the board for Yonge-Dundas Square.

“I believe that Poda is well poised to gain significant market share in the rapidly growing heat-not-burn market,” said Kadysh in a statement. “With my vast experience in public affairs and as a regulatory expert, I look forward to helping guide Poda as they continue their global expansion. Entering highly regulated markets requires careful planning and skillful execution, and there are many potential pitfalls to be avoided.”

“Having worked closely with Nick at Juul Labs Canada, I can personally attest to the skill and expertise that Nick brings to the table,” said Michael Nederhoff, previous president of Juul Labs Canada, who joined Poda’s global advisory board in early July. “Nick has a wealth of regulatory experience across various categories and in multiple countries, which will be invaluable as we scale the business.”