JTI to Offer Employees More Flexible Work Arrangements

JTI is giving its employees the flexibility to work up to 50 percent of their time per month away from the office, benefit from flexible core hours and work up to 10 days abroad, among other “New Ways of Working” (NWOW) measures, which redefine where and how work is done.

Following the success of remote working during the pandemic, JTI says it has built its new working model around four core elements: greater FLEXibility in ways to work, LEAD with more autonomy, LIVE a more balanced work-life blend and BELONG at JTI—regardless of if one is based in an office, factory or operates in the field.