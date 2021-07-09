Altria to Sell Its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business

Altria Group has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to Sycamore Partners Management for approximately $1.2 billion and the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities. Altria’s net cash proceeds will be subject to customary net working capital and other adjustments at closing.

Altria expects the transaction to close during the second half of 2021, subject to Sycamore Partners obtaining the necessary financing and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including antitrust regulatory clearance.

“We believe the transaction is an important step in Altria’s value creation for shareholders and allows our management team greater focus on the pursuit of our vision to responsibly transition adult smokers to a noncombustible future,” said Altria CEO Billy Gifford in a statement. “Ste. Michelle and its talented employees have built an outstanding portfolio of premium wine brands, and we wish them future success.”

“The Ste. Michelle leadership team and I look forward to working with the team at Sycamore Partners and believe we are well-positioned to drive the next phase of our growth,” said David Dearie, Ste. Michelle’s president and CEO.