IEVA Launches Vaping Website

The Independent European Vape Alliance (IEVA) has launched an informational website for policymakers and adult smokers who want to learn more about vaping.

The new site, Vapingfacts.eu, is intended to provide basic factual information about vaping products, how they work and the potential benefits smokers can derive from switching from cigarettes to vaping.

“The more smokers understand about vaping, the more likely they are to switch to this less harmful alternative to cigarettes,” said Dustin Dahlmann, president of IEVA, in a statement. “That’s why we’re pleased to launch Vapingfacts.eu, a resource designed for adult smokers and policymakers who want to understand the fundamentals of vaping. With so much misinformation out there about vaping, and so many incorrectly believing it to be just as bad as smoking, we hope to clear the air by laying out basic facts in an accessible way.”

The site is currently available in English; however, the association will launch the site in a number of other European languages over the coming days.