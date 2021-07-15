Japan Tobacco Launches Ploom X
Japan Tobacco is launching Ploom X, its next-generation heated-tobacco device, on Aug. 17, 2021. Ploom X will gradually be made available across Japan, including in convenience stores and select tobacco retail stores. Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch sale at the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021.
The device was jointly developed by JT in Japan and JTI, the group’s international subsidiary, headquartered in Switzerland.
“Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing together all our resources to offer the best user experience of our time,” said Daniel Torras, senior vice president of reduced-risk products, in a statement.
“We are delighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers in Japan, the world’s leading heated-tobacco market and where product standards and quality are of the highest importance. Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is aligned with today’s lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobacco taste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize the device to everyday needs.”
The new device adopts the aesthetic and innovative “Nastro” design with a more intuitive user experience, with no buttons on its surface. In addition to allowing users to precisely control heating temperature, Ploom X is equipped with a new heating technology, Heatflow, which focuses on airflow.
Ploom X is also equipped with Bluetooth functionalities that connect with users’ smartphones, enables consumers to see the battery status, lock the device and much more.
Along with the device, improved heated-tobacco sticks are being rolled out. The regular tobacco stick flavor is blended with lamina, the most aromatic part of the tobacco leaf. There is a range of 12 different heated-tobacco sticks.