Japan Tobacco Launches Ploom X

Japan Tobacco is launching Ploom X, its next-generation heated-tobacco device, on Aug. 17, 2021. Ploom X will gradually be made available across Japan, including in convenience stores and select tobacco retail stores. Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch sale at the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021.

The device was jointly developed by JT in Japan and JTI, the group’s international subsidiary, headquartered in Switzerland.

“Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing together all our resources to offer the best user experience of our time,” said Daniel Torras, senior vice president of reduced-risk products, in a statement.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers in Japan, the world’s leading heated-tobacco market and where product standards and quality are of the highest importance. Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is aligned with today’s lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobacco taste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize the device to everyday needs.”