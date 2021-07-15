Poda Hires Chief Medical Officer

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness has appointed Jagdeep Gupta as chief medical officer.

“I am very pleased to have received approval from the board to enter the medical device market and to create the position of chief medical officer for Poda,” said Ryan Selby, CEO of Poda, in a statement. “Quitting smoking can be difficult, and the addition of Dr. Gupta as chief medical officer will help Poda to potentially develop medically approved products and treatment strategies designed to provide adult smokers with the tools they need to successfully quit smoking.”

As chief medical officer, Gupta will be responsible for designing and implementing clinical trials designed to test the efficacy of Poda’s smoking cessation products. In addition, Gupta will also help coordinate the development of additional products and treatment strategies across a wide range of inhalable therapeutic molecules as well as coordinating and overseeing the application process for Poda’s products to achieve certification as approved medical devices for smoking cessation or the inhalation of therapeutic molecules.

“I am very pleased to be joining the Poda team as chief medical officer,” said Gupta. “As a practicing medical doctor, I have numerous patients who desperately want to quit smoking, and in my experience, existing smoking cessation products have not worked as well as I would have hoped. I am especially excited to study and develop a smoking cessation technology that not only uses a tapering nicotine dose that is very precise but also addresses the oral fixation element at the same time.”