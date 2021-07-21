Sgambelluri Named Executive Vice President Sales at ITG

ITG Brands has appointed Shane Sgambelluri executive vice president of sales. Sgambelluri will report to Kim Reed, who previously held the top sales role before being named president and CEO on June 1. Sgambelluri has more than 23 years of leadership experience in the consumer packaged goods industry and most recently served as vice president of Kellogg Company’s U.S. grocery business.

At Kellogg, Sgambelluri was responsible for $2.5 billion in sales, representing over 25 percent of the company’s business. He oversaw Kellogg’s grocery portfolio serving national, regional and independent customers and led strategic joint business planning partnerships with major accounts that included Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven and Walgreens. Prior to his nearly two decades with Kellogg, Sgambelluri held positions at two national broker agencies, Crossmark and Advantage Sales & Marketing.

“Shane’s dedication to strong customer relationships and creative solutions to win in the marketplace will immensely benefit our sales operation while his experience managing large, diverse teams will be an asset to our dynamic sales force,” said Reed in a statement. “I am thrilled to welcome Shane to the ITG Brands team.”