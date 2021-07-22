New Taipei Prepares To Ban Underage Vaping

Starting in August, people under the age of 18 will be banned from buying or smoking electronic cigarettes in New Taipei, reports Focus Taiwan, citing local government sources.

Passed by the New Taipei City Council on April 29, the new ordinance is expected to take effect Aug. 6.

After that date, people under the age of 18 caught vaping or carrying e-cigarettes will be required to enroll in a program to help them quit, the city’s health department said in a statement.

Violators who skip the programs without a valid reason will be fined between TWD$2,000 ($71) and TWD$10,000, the department warned.

Individuals or businesses caught selling vapor devices to people under the age of 18 will risk a maximum fine of TWD$100,000.

Taiwan’s current law defines minors as people under 20, but an amendment that was passed last December will lower the age to 18, with effect from 2023.

Meanwhile, the New Taipei health department said city regulations prohibit the manufacture, importation, sale, display and advertisement of e-cigarette products without the relevant permits.

The maximum fine for violation of that regulation is TWD$100,000, and the businesses involved may be closed or suspended, the department said.