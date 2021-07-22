Patent for ‘Bulb’ Technology Vaping Cartridge

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (HCMC) has received a patent for its “bulb” technology vaping cartridge, which avoids a potentially toxic reaction between e-liquid, cannabis or CBD oils and the heated metal components of the cartridge.

“The issuance of this patent is significant in our attempts to make vaping safer,” said Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, in a statement. “Studies have shown that liquids and oils can act as solvents when they sit in direct contact with a metal coil, thereby leeching out heavy metals which can then be ingested during the vaping process. This breakthrough technology has the potential to completely eliminate this problem.”

Holman compared the technology to a light bulb. “A light bulb has a metal filament inside, but you can only touch the outer glass, which gets hot from the heat of the filament,” he said. “Similarly, the metal coil being encased in a quartz “bulb” prevents the liquid or oil from coming in direct contact with, or “touching” the metal coil. The metal coil heats the quartz, the substance is in contact with the heated quartz, and the vapor is produced without the substance ever touching the metal coil directly.”

