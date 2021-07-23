BAT Highlights Vuse’s Carbon Neutral Status With Thames Voyage

British American Tobacco Vuse e-cigarette celebrated its position as the first global carbon neutral vape brand with a carbon neutral voyage down the Thames in London, home of BAT’s global headquarters.

The event was organized to underscore Vuse’s commitment to carbon neutrality and its various supporting initiatives. For instance, in utilizing substantial sea freight as part of its global supply chain, BAT aims to move the majority of Vuse’s global shipments by sea freight by the end of next year.

“I am proud of the way that Vuse is playing its part in delivering A Better Tomorrow by reducing its impact on the environment,” said Kingsley Wheaton, chief marketing officer at BAT, in a statement.

“Vuse is a leading global brand with ever-increasing scale, which allows us to drive global supply chain efficiencies and effectiveness. I am delighted that, in Vuse, we are demonstrating the kind of purposeful behavior expected from leading brands of the world. This commitment will play a part in our vision of A Better Tomorrow becoming a reality.”